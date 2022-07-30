NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (66) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

 Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

TAMPA — So to recap Day 3 of Bucs training camp:

No Ryan Jensen, no word on a veteran replacement, no joy in Bucs-ville.


