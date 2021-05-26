A recent book sale brought out hundreds of people wanting to own a piece of the private collection of Walter Farley.

Farley was a longtime Venice resident best known for writing “The Black Stallion” and more than a dozen sequels to the beloved novel.

The Friends of the Venice Public Library hosted the May 8 event with funds raised from it going to benefit the Walter Farley Literary Landmark that is a part of the William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library along Nokomis Avenue in Venice.

“The Friends thank the Farley family for their generous donation of Walter Farley’s private collection, which made this sale possible,” the group said in a news release.

