Dr. Bernard Gardner will hold a book signing Monday, Dec. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at The Venice Golf and Country Club, 250 Venice Golf Club Drive, to launch his latest book, a memoir titled “Surviving Surgery: Photographs of a Life.”
When Dr. Gardner went to bed at night, he would lie awake thinking of his patients and ways he could alleviate their suffering. In his book, he explores the world of medicine with an insider’s depth of perception and a country physician’s charm and candor.
Beginning with his training and the rigors of medical education, Dr. Gardner writes about his work on the leading edge of oncological research. His career spanned the country, first in California and later in New York and New Jersey, as he rose from a doctor on call to a medical administrator to a professor at the prestigious New Jersey College of Medicine.
His sense of caring pervades the book. From his stories of delicate operations to testimonials from patients and, most important for the layman, solid advice on how to prepare for surgical procedures, Dr. Gardner’s bedside manner informs the telling of his life in medicine.
The book signing is free and open to the public. A portion of proceeds from the sales of the book will benefit All Faiths Food Bank of Sarasota.
For information about the book signing, call 941-492-9600 or 941-258-4920.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.