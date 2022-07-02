Sarasota native Zaine Lodhi is the grand prize winner in The Illustrators of the Future contest earning him the Golden Brush Award and cash prize of $5,000.
Lodhi is a graduate of Booker High School (2018) as well as a recent graduate of Ringling College of Art and Design where he majored in Illustration.
The trade paperback was released June 28 in stores, including Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million.
Lodhi's art is published in the anthology, "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 38," which has been on the bestseller lists numerous times in recent years.
The contest is now in its 39th year and is the longest running competition of its kind. Hubbard (1911-1986) founded the Writers of the Future contest in 1983.
Due to its success, the Illustrators of the Future contest was initiated in 1988. Hubbard's estate continues to fund the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests in perpetuity.
Photo 5 - (l to r) Echo Chernik, Nancy Cartwrig...
Photo 5 - (l to r) Echo Chernik, Coordinating Judge for the Illustrators of the Future contest, Nancy Cartwright, celebrity awards presenter and voice actor (voice of Bart Simpson), Zaine Lodhi, Illustrators of the Future Grand Prize winner, Desmond Astaire, Writers of the Future Grand Prize winner, Jody Lynn Nye, Coordinating Judge for the Writers of the Future contest, and Lt. Gen. (ret.) John F. Thompson, keynote speaker.
Photo 1 - 2022 Grand Prize Winners, (l to r) Za...
Photo 1 - The Writers and Illustrators of the Future winners, judges, and the contests' executive staff.
Photo 2 - 38th Annual Writers of the Future Gal...
Photo 2 - (l) Zaine Lodhi, Illustrators of the Future Grand Prize winner and (r) Desmond Astaire, Writers of the Future Grand Prize winner.
Each illustrator is paired with a Writers of the Future winner and an illustration is created for the writer's story which is published in the book. Zaine's writer is Ms. Azure Arther of Dallas, Texas, author of "Agatha's Monster"...
