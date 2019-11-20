When the temperatures drop, many people begin to limit their time outdoors.
However, just because you’re inside doesn’t mean the exterior of your home has to suffer. By taking a few steps to maintain your house’s curb appeal, you can rest assured it will look great all winter long.
Whether you are looking to sell your home, or just want to jazz up the first impression people have when they arrive, there are some easy ways you can bump up your winter curb appeal.
Add some seasonal sparkle
Since you can’t beat the winter, it’s probably worth joining it! Particularly if you have a covered porch, you can add winter decor that will pop. How about a lovely furry throw on the porch chair, in place of the summer cushions?
Adding winter themed items will look seasonal and fresh while adding a cozy ambiance to the space. Play around with your doormat too: there are so many fun designs with sayings these days, you can create a very cheerful approach to your front door.
Upgrade the numbers
Play with color and materials to upgrade your home’s address numbers. Maybe you’ll want to go with something bold, like gold numbers. Or perhaps you update the style of numbers to something sleek, modern and larger than your old ones. At least this way, anyone coming to call, will be able to find you.
Clear the clutter
Curb appeal isn’t improved if the porch is used as storage area, over-cluttered with stuff, equipment and gear. Keep it organized and cleaned up.
Give it some seasonal decorative flair so it still gives your home some personality throughout the coming months.
Add more light
As the darkness creeps up earlier and earlier, it’s important to make sure the front of your house is well lit, from both functional and aesthetic perspectives.
People need to be able to see your walkway and steps so they don’t trip and fall, so make sure that the porch lights are bright enough and in good repair. You can also add small lights along the pathway so that people know how to get to your porch. Another great option is stand alone lanterns, placed on steps or a side table. They will add a warm glow that also makes the path to your door more obvious.
Christmas string lights, both on the house and in the shrubbery or trees out front, add a lot of pizzazz to your look. You can either go understated and classic, with white lights, or take it up to Christmas fun with red, green or all the colors of the rainbow. With a more understated look of clear or white, you can keep them up well into March.
Make a focal point with color
If you really want the front door to jump out, paint it. A bright color that is eye catching and will create a focal point for visitors. If painting the door is a step too far, consider a brightly colored mailbox, or the aforementioned house numbers. Just make sure you choose something really bold, so that it stands out. The bare and bleak nature of winter makes cracking paint and window putty stand out so before the bad weather hits, make sure that all your frames and shutters are nicely painted. Check the porch and railings too!
Add natural greenery as decoration
Winter planters on the porch, filled with winter evergreen pieces and some silver birch or other hardy wood branches, make a great statement.
Evergreen boughs along the porch railing or hanging from edges of the porch cover, surrounding the door, with or without lights, can add a touch of class that doesn’t have to be Christmas themed. This way, you can keep the decor going long before and long after the big guy in red has come by.
Keep the garden looking tidy and alive
Along with natural decor, making sure that your lawn and garden beds look tidy and clean is a great way to make sure that your house always looks elegant. That means raking up the leaves and removing fallen branches. A great option for garden beds is a weather resistant rubber mulch. In addition to protecting your plants and preventing little critters from invading, it won’t fade, wash away or look dingy.
From planters and door wreaths, to mats and chairs, the front of your home and your garden will look great.
