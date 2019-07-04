ESwarriors062519a

Tiffany Square Bingo’s Linda Paquin, left, presents a donation to Fishin’ for Heroes President James O’Brien, center, and FFH Secretary Debbie O’Brien. The bingo business donated $1,908 to the organization, which takes wounded veterans on fishing trips. For more information about Fishin’ for Heroes, call 941-473-2150.

