Tiffany Square Bingo’s Linda Paquin, left, presents a donation to Fishin’ for Heroes President James O’Brien, center, and FFH Secretary Debbie O’Brien. The bingo business donated $1,908 to the organization, which takes wounded veterans on fishing trips. For more information about Fishin’ for Heroes, call 941-473-2150.
