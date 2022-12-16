PUNTA GORDA — To commemorate the sestercentennial of the Boston Tea Party, a reenactment of that event will take place in Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor in December 2023.

Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler has teamed with Fishermen’s Village and King Fisher Fleet to take visitors on a unique cruise of the Harbor, he told The Daily Sun.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments