SARSAOTA — Local artisans have been throwing pots for months.
The time to fill them is coming up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 10 at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.
Specialty breads and delicious desserts will round out the meal which will give more than hope to those in the area who are hungry.
An event that started with a few bowls made by a few artists has grown into a major fundraiser that draws 1,500 guests annually to the stadium. The foods served at the event are provided by 40 of the community’s top restaurants and caterers.
Guests get to keep the lovely bowls that are donated each year by the artists who make them.
The modest meal served in those bowls is a reminder of the empty bowls they help to fill, let alone the people who may not even have their own empty bowl.
The event chairmen are Patti Wertheimer and Sarah Firstenberger.
Get your tickets now. General admssion is $30 and the VIP experience with special parking and front of the line access, is $100. Children 12 and under at $10 each.
For more information, email info@allfaithsfoodbank.org
