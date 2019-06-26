By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
With only a handful of teens in Boy Scout Troop 36, they get around Englewood.
Members are found cleaning up and placing flags on soldiers’ graves at the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery. They greet veterans at sporting events. They are often asked to volunteer in the community, including presenting colors at Friends for the Advancement of Music Education.
As an ongoing fundraiser, they have a program where they will display flags at local businesses on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day and Presidents Day for $60 a year. The scouts raise and remove the flags at the end of each of these holidays.
Now the group, which is made up of 13- to 15-year-olds, is raising money for each of its six members to earn merit badges — including first aid, fishing, the environment and others — at Camp Hines in Maine.
“We have $1,500 left to be raised,” said Matt Grannan, a scout dad. “We are selling four flavors of jerky for $1 each. We are displaying flags at businesses and doing anything else we can to get the money needed for our troop to get to Maine.”
At Camp Hines Camp Scouts explore areas of the 300-acre site offering a high-rope course, spider webs and grapevines. The scouts have no time for video games or cell phones. There are more than a dozen activities, including camping, fishing, craftstrip and duct tape projects, painting, woodburning, hiking, blindfolded tent pitching, matchless fire building, capture the flag, baseball, flag football and swimming. They play board games and do STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities. Scouts also learn how to use GPS systems.
“This camp really gives the scouts enrichment. They will even get to go whale watching,” Grannan said. “We are very proud that four or five of our scout members are on their way to their eagle scout projects. They each will do something to improve our community.”
For more information about the flag placement program, email Troop 36 at scoutstroop36@gmail.com. To buy beef jerky, call 941-218-3791 or 941-815-1084.
Email: eallen@sun-herald.com
