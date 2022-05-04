SARASOTA – Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties has opened its online application for summer programs.
Youth ages 6 to 18 are invited to apply for the 2022 Great Futures Academy Summer Program.
The Summer Program will run Monday through Friday from May 31 to July 29 at Boys & Girls Club locations across Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.
Youth who participate in the program will have access to positive adult mentors and opportunities that encourage academic excellence, leadership development, healthy habits and success after high school graduation.
The Great Futures Academy Summer Program will feature a comprehensive slate of exciting activities including daily education, experiential activities, fieldtrips, art demonstrations, physical fitness activities, technology instruction, career exploration and more.
Meals will also be provided.
Middle and high school students also are invited to participate in the organization’s specialized programs that will take place throughout the summer in leadership training, volunteerism, entrepreneurism, workforce development and more.
Visit bgcsdc.org for more information about the Great Futures Academy Summer Program such as club membership costs, calendars and more.
About Boys and Girls Clubs
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties have played an integral role in the lives of local youth for more than 50 years, providing daily programs and services to thousands of young people. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The vision is to provide a world-class Club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.
For more information, visit bgcsdc.org or call 941-366-3911.
