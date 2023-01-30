PUNTA GORDA — The “Ring Chasers” has just completed their quest to bring home a second Class 2A state weightlifting championship this past April when Jim Wiseman had a revelation.
The Charlotte Tarpons’ head coach was with assistant Antwan Allen on an empty bus headed back to Punta Gorda from Port St. Joe. The Tarpon lifters had gone home with their parents, leaving the coaches to their own thoughts on the long ride.
Weightlifting season was over and spring football was about to begin. Their discussion turned to Nate Smith and Zach Anderson, football players who had won state titles at 154 and 139, respectively. Neither had been expected to win, but victorious, they were.
Wiseman looked to Allen and said, “Don’t be surprised if we lose Nate and Zach to full-time weightlifting.”
Indeed, that is what happened. Smith and Anderson gave up football on the spot that day in April in order to run it back one more time with the Tarpons weightlifting squad.
Monday afternoon at Charlotte High, the duo opened the 2023 season with a bang, winning their classes at the Tarpon Invitational.
“Playing football, I wasn’t really starting on varsity,” said Smith, who is competing this season at 169. “So it kind of gave me motivation to just quit and pursue weightlifting. Winning that state title pretty much ensured me quitting football and sticking with weightlifting.”
Anderson, competing at 154, had realized a bit earlier than Smith that football was getting in the way of what was becoming his true passion.
“It was just football practice and trying to lift,” Anderson said. “You get tired after football practice and you can’t go lift. I just decided to focus on lifting and hit the gym every day, all summer.”
Wiseman said the two kept him apprised of their work in the offseason.
“They didn’t sit around all summer doing nothing,” Wiseman said. “These guys sent me pictures, and texts all the time, saying ‘I’m doing this.’
“There’s probably a half-dozen of them and they worked their butts off even though I wasn’t with them,” Wiseman said. “What a way to start off a season.”
The Tarpons have moved up to Class 3A, where they expect the competition to be stiffer. Smith and Anderson remain serious title contenders, but Charlotte will be seeking someone to step up and fill the void left by the graduation of Christian Kreegel, a state champion and team leader.
Smith and Anderson, both seniors, each quickly tabbed junior Rylan Tolliver as the team’s most likely rising star. Tolliver finished sixth at state a year ago and won the 129 class with a 420-pound traditional total. Another name to follow is Brendan Chavarria. After finishing sixth at state last year in the Unlimited class, Chavarria decimated the competition in that class on Monday.
Charlotte amassed 61 points in the eight-team competition, easily outdistancing second-place Fort Myers (41). Lemon Bay was third with 39 points. Imagine and North Port finished tied for fifth, along with Riverview, with 19 points.
