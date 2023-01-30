PUNTA GORDA — The “Ring Chasers” has just completed their quest to bring home a second Class 2A state weightlifting championship this past April when Jim Wiseman had a revelation.

The Charlotte Tarpons’ head coach was with assistant Antwan Allen on an empty bus headed back to Punta Gorda from Port St. Joe. The Tarpon lifters had gone home with their parents, leaving the coaches to their own thoughts on the long ride.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments