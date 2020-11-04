Sue Hogrefe

Sue Hogrefe added an “I Voted” sticker to her frame for a recent photo.

VENICE — The Business and Professional Women Englewood/Venice encouraged residents to vote.

BPWEV member Sue Hogrefe recently “‘framed’ herself to remind everybody to vote on Nov. 3, 2020 or sooner,” it said in an email. “The sign depicts the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution passed in 1920 that secured the right to vote for all women.”

It noted that the Business and Professional Women “were instrumental in leading the fight to get this amendment passed.”

For information on BPWEV, visit www.bpwev.org. It meets the third Tuesday of each month at Plantation Golf & Country Club.

