The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice is hosting its next meeting at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 18, with a 5:45 dinner at Plantation Golf & Country Club.
The cost is $23 at the door or $24 via Paypal, with deadline of 5 p.m. Aug. 16; reservations are necessary.
The Aug. 18 program is Joyce McCaffrey, with “The Benefits of Proper Bra Fittings.”
McCaffrey, according to the group, has been in Venice for 30 years, mainly in the optical industry.
In 2011, she realized there was gap in the fashion industry in Venice: a lack of a source for good fitting undergarments. She decided to pursue a solution and fill that need. She received certification at the Eveden Fit School at the Curve show in Las Vegas. She has been helping women of all shapes and sizes with perfect fitting undergarments. Women enjoy the professionalism and comfort they receive through her expertise of fittings, according to information provided.
BPWEV meets the third Tuesday of every month.
This organization believes strongly in “women helping women.” BPWEV offers Adult Learner scholarships to women who are returning to college or vocational schools to achieve higher education in order to provide better for their families.
All BPWEV meetings are open to the public and guests are welcome.
