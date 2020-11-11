The Business & Professional Women of Englewood/Venice hosts Caroline Zucker for a presentation on public education starting on Nov. 17 at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.
Zucker is a member of the Sarasota County School Board. She has served on it since 1992 and been chair five times.
Her work experience in Florida includes: her years serving as the director of business development for Family Counseling Center; director of marketing, community outreach and volunteer services for Jewish Family and Children's Services; president of the Florida School Board Association and president of the Greater Florida Consortium. Zucker also has served at all levels for juvenile justice -- local, regional and state. She is currently serving as a state advisory group member for the state Department of Juvenile Justice.
Among her honors in recent years are She Knows Where She’s Going 1997 – Girl’s Inc. and Citizen of the Year 2017 – Sarasota Coalition on Substance Abuse and Women of the Year – BPW 2018.
The dinner starts at 5:45 p.m. with a cost of $23 at the door or $24 through PayPal. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 15 with dinner reservations necessary.
To cancel, call 941-493-0014 or email morinac@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov 15 or there will be a charge for the original reservation.
"BPWEV meets every third Tuesday of each month at Plantation Golf and Country Club. The mission of BPWEV is: 'To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.' Guests are always welcome, reservations are necessary."
