BPWEV 2020

From left, Morina Chmielak, president; Esther Bird, first vice president; Debra Straw, second vice president; Karin Drury, secretary; Cynthia Fredricks, treasurer; and Carol Kouba and Irene Slattery, BPWEV Installation Committee

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice installed its new board officers earlier this summer.

The event was at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.

The new officers were inducted by Irene Slattery and Carol Kouba for 2020-21.

The officers include Morina Chmielak, president; Esther Bird, first vice president; Debra Straw, second vice president; Karin Drury, secretary; and Cynthia Fredricks, treasurer.

BPWEV meets every third Tuesday of each month at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.

For more information, visit bpwev.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments