BRADENTON — The 10th anniversary of the Bradenton Blues Festival takes place Dec. 3-5 with tickets going on sale June 1.

The concerts of Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 take place at LECOM Park while Sunday Blues Brunch is at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed according to local health guidelines at the time of the event, according to a news release from Realize Bradenton.

The lineup includes, on Dec. 3: Cece Teneal and Soul Kamotion; Johnny Rawls and Doug MacLeod. On Saturday, Dec. 4: Terrie Odabi, Jimmy Carpenter, James Armstrong, Dawn Tyler Watson, Bernard Allison and Bobby Rush. On Sunday, Dec. 5: Ariella.

The Dec. 3 show runs from 4 to 8 p.m. with front of stage tickets at $30 and stadium seating at $20. The Dec. 4 event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and front of stage tickets cost $135 (early bird until Sept. 30) and $150 after that; stadium seats for that day are $55. The day of show tickets — which are only for stadium seats — are $65.

Tickets for children from 5-17 are $25.

The Dec. 5 Blues Brunch at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille are $60.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at BradentonBluesFestival.org/tickets.

