TAMPA — That collective exhale you heard Saturday morning emanated from AdventHealth Training Center after hundreds of Bucs fans caught their first glimpse of Tom Brady in a creamsicle practice jersey.

Absent the last two practices, Brady reappeared Saturday with the other three quarterbacks for his first training-camp workout since Tuesday. Brady had a pre-planned day off Wednesday (his 45th birthday) and, following a day off for the entire team Thursday, was excused from Friday’s workout for personal reasons.


