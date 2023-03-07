ENGLEWOOD — The person who died in February from the so-called "brain-eating amoeba" was from Englewood, according to Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority Executiev Director Mike Coates.
He added it's believed the person was an adult.
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County reported a case of Naegleria fowleri last month was believed to have been caused by a sinus rinse using tap water.
The Centers for Disease Control reported the person died on Feb. 20.
Coates said the actual source of the infection is under investigation and that the amoeba is "ubiquitous" — it is found in soil, ponds, surface water and rivers.
"We don't know what the vector really was," Coates said.
He said the infection rate is "incredibly rare," with only 150 people becoming infected in the last 60 years.
It is almost always fatal.
Coates said the amoeba is typically found in freshwater.
Despite the odds of contracting it from a municipal water supply, which undergoes stringent purification, the authority beginning in mid-March will use "a free chlorine conversion to shock the system for an abundance of caution," he said.
The authority typically uses chloramines — a blend of chlorine and ammonia — to disinfect the system, but for two months it will switch to pure chlorine, which is more potent, Coates said.
The authority has been supplying water to Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties since 1982. Some Englewood customers are served by the Englewood Water District.
Coates said he doesn't know the address of the person who died, so it is unclear which provider supplied the water that caused the infection.
He said if the contamination did come from a neti pot, which is still undetermined, the label tells the user to use distilled water only.
A person cannot become infected with the brain-eating amoeba from drinking water contaminated with it, Coates said.
He said he's been fully cooperating with the CDC and local health authorities in their investigation.
Joseph Pepe, director of the Charlotte County Health Department, has not responded to requests for comment.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the source of the contamination did not come from well water.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.