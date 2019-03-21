Having the oldest professional athletic team in existence is, by default, going to include having a lot of people in the sports’ hall of fame.

More than 50 members of the Baseball Hall of Fame played for the Braves organization. That’s a large percentage to consider when noting only 329 people are currently a part of it.

Some of the names are legendary despite being players from a decades — some times more than a decade — ago. Babe Ruth played for the Boston Braves in 1935 and Cy Young played for the Boston Rustlers in 1911. Hank Aaron played for the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves for 20 years, from 1954-1974.

Among those in Cooperstown as a part of the organization include:

George Herman Babe Ruth | Boston Braves | 1935- INDUCTED: 1936

George Wright | Boston Red Stockings | 1871-78, 1880-81 INDUCTED: 1937

Denton True Cy Young | Boston Rustlers | 1911 INDUCTED: 1937

Charles Gardner Old Hoss Radbourn | Boston Beaneaters | 1886-89 INDUCTED: 1939

George Harold Sisler | Boston Braves | 1928-30 INDUCTED: 1939

Albert Goodwill Al Spalding | Boston Red Stockings | 1871-75 INDUCTED: 1939

Rogers Hornsby | Boston Braves 1928 | INDUCTED: 1942

Dennis Joseph Dan Brouthers | Boston Beaneaters | 1889 INDUCTED: 1945

James Joseph Jimmy Collins | Boston Beaneaters | 1895-1900 INDUCTED: 1945

Hugh Duffy | Boston Beaneaters | 1892-1900 INDUCTED: 1945

Michael Joseph King Kelly | Boston Red Stockings/Beaneaters | 1887-89, 1891-1892, Manager 1887 INDUCTED: 1945

James Henry Jim O’Rourke | Boston Red Stockings/Beaneaters | 1873-78, 1880 INDUCTED: 1945

John Joseph Johnny Evers | Boston Braves | 1914-17, 1929 | INDUCTED: 1946

Thomas Francis Michael Tommy McCarthy | Boston Beaneaters | 1885, 1892-95 INDUCTED: 1946

Edward Augustine Ed Walsh | Boston Braves | 1917 INDUCTED: 1946

Charles Augustus Kid Nichols | Boston Beaneaters | 1890-1901 INDUCTED: 1949

Paul Glee Waner | Boston Braves | 1941-42 INDUCTED: 1952

Aloysius Harry Al Simmons | Boston Bees | 1939 INDUCTED:1953

William Henry Harry Wright | Boston Red Stockings/Beaneaters | 1871-77, manager 1871-81 INDUCTED: 1953

Walter James Vincent Rabbit Maranville | Boston Braves | 1912-20, 1929-33, 1935 INDUCTED: 1954

William Robert Billy Hamilton | Boston Beaneaters | 1896-1901 INDUCTED: 1961

William Boyd Bill McKechnie | Boston Braves | 1913, manager 1930-37 INDUCTED: 1962

John Gibson Clarkson | Boston Beaneaters | 1888-92 INDUCTED: 1963

Burleigh Arland Grimes | Boston Braves | 1930 INDUCTED: 1964

Charles Dillon Casey Stengel | Boston Braves | 1924-25, manager 1938-43 INDUCTED: 1966

Lloyd James Waner | Boston Braves | 1941 INDUCTED: 1967

Joseph Michael Joe Medwick | Boston Braves | 1945 INDUCTED: 1968

David James Dave Bancroft | Boston Braves | 1924-27, player/manager INDUCTED: 1971

Joseph James Joe Kelley | Boston Beaneaters/Doves | 1891, 1908, manager 1908 INDUCTED: 1971

Richard William Rube Marquard | Boston Braves | 1922-25 INDUCTED: 1971

Warren Edward Spahn | Boston/Milwaukee Braves | 1942, 1946-64 INDUCTED: 1973

Howard Earl Averill | Boston Braves | 1941 INDUCTED: 1975

William Jennings Bryan Billy Herman | Boston Braves | 1946 INDUCTED: 1975

Alfonso Ramon Al Lopez | Boston Bees | 1936-40 INDUCTED: 1977

Edwin Lee Eddie Mathews | Boston/Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves | 1952-66, manager 1972-74 INDUCTED: 1978

Henry Louis Hank Aaron | Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves | 1954-74 INDUCTED: 1982

Enos Bradsher Slaughter | Milwaukee Braves | 1959 INDUCTED: 1985

James Hoyt Wilhelm | Atlanta Braves | 1969-71 INDUCTED: 1985

Ernesto Natali Ernie Lombardi | Boston Braves | 1942 INDUCTED: 1986

Albert Fred Red Schoendienst | Milwaukee Braves | 1957-60 INDUCTED: 1989

Gaylord Jackson Perry | Atlanta Braves | 1981 INDUCTED: 1991

Victor Gazaway Vic Willis | Boston Beaneaters | 1898-1905 INDUCTED: 1995

Philip Henry Phil Niekro | Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves | 1964-83, 1987 INDUCTED: 1997

Orlando Manuel Cepeda | Atlanta Braves | 1969-72 INDUCTED: 1999

Frank Gibson Selee | Boston Beaneaters | manager 1890-1901 INDUCTED: 1999

William Harold Billy Southworth | Boston Braves | 1921-23, manager 1946-49, 1950-51 INDUCTED: 2008

Howard Bruce Sutter | Atlanta Braves | 1985-88 INDUCTED: 2006

James Laurie Deacon White | Boston Red Stockings | 1873-75, 1977 INDUCTED: 2013

Robert Joe Bobby Cox | Atlanta Braves manager | 1978-81, 1990-2010 INDUCTED: 2014

Thomas Michael Tom Glavine Atlanta Braves 1987-2002, 2008 INDUCTED: 2014

Anthony Tony La Russa | Atlanta Braves | 1971 INDUCTED: 2014

Gregory Alan Greg Maddux | Atlanta Braves | 1993-2003 INDUCTED: 2014

Joseph Paul Joe Torre | Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves | 1960-68, manager 1982-84 INDUCTED: 2014

John Andrew Smoltz | Atlanta Braves | 1988-2008 INDUCTED: 2015

Larry Wayne “Chipper” Jones Jr. | Atlanta Braves 1993, 1995-2012 INDUCTED: 2018

