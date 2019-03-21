Having the oldest professional athletic team in existence is, by default, going to include having a lot of people in the sports’ hall of fame.
More than 50 members of the Baseball Hall of Fame played for the Braves organization. That’s a large percentage to consider when noting only 329 people are currently a part of it.
Some of the names are legendary despite being players from a decades — some times more than a decade — ago. Babe Ruth played for the Boston Braves in 1935 and Cy Young played for the Boston Rustlers in 1911. Hank Aaron played for the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves for 20 years, from 1954-1974.
Among those in Cooperstown as a part of the organization include:
George Herman Babe Ruth | Boston Braves | 1935- INDUCTED: 1936
George Wright | Boston Red Stockings | 1871-78, 1880-81 INDUCTED: 1937
Denton True Cy Young | Boston Rustlers | 1911 INDUCTED: 1937
Charles Gardner Old Hoss Radbourn | Boston Beaneaters | 1886-89 INDUCTED: 1939
George Harold Sisler | Boston Braves | 1928-30 INDUCTED: 1939
Albert Goodwill Al Spalding | Boston Red Stockings | 1871-75 INDUCTED: 1939
Rogers Hornsby | Boston Braves 1928 | INDUCTED: 1942
Dennis Joseph Dan Brouthers | Boston Beaneaters | 1889 INDUCTED: 1945
James Joseph Jimmy Collins | Boston Beaneaters | 1895-1900 INDUCTED: 1945
Hugh Duffy | Boston Beaneaters | 1892-1900 INDUCTED: 1945
Michael Joseph King Kelly | Boston Red Stockings/Beaneaters | 1887-89, 1891-1892, Manager 1887 INDUCTED: 1945
James Henry Jim O’Rourke | Boston Red Stockings/Beaneaters | 1873-78, 1880 INDUCTED: 1945
John Joseph Johnny Evers | Boston Braves | 1914-17, 1929 | INDUCTED: 1946
Thomas Francis Michael Tommy McCarthy | Boston Beaneaters | 1885, 1892-95 INDUCTED: 1946
Edward Augustine Ed Walsh | Boston Braves | 1917 INDUCTED: 1946
Charles Augustus Kid Nichols | Boston Beaneaters | 1890-1901 INDUCTED: 1949
Paul Glee Waner | Boston Braves | 1941-42 INDUCTED: 1952
Aloysius Harry Al Simmons | Boston Bees | 1939 INDUCTED:1953
William Henry Harry Wright | Boston Red Stockings/Beaneaters | 1871-77, manager 1871-81 INDUCTED: 1953
Walter James Vincent Rabbit Maranville | Boston Braves | 1912-20, 1929-33, 1935 INDUCTED: 1954
William Robert Billy Hamilton | Boston Beaneaters | 1896-1901 INDUCTED: 1961
William Boyd Bill McKechnie | Boston Braves | 1913, manager 1930-37 INDUCTED: 1962
John Gibson Clarkson | Boston Beaneaters | 1888-92 INDUCTED: 1963
Burleigh Arland Grimes | Boston Braves | 1930 INDUCTED: 1964
Charles Dillon Casey Stengel | Boston Braves | 1924-25, manager 1938-43 INDUCTED: 1966
Lloyd James Waner | Boston Braves | 1941 INDUCTED: 1967
Joseph Michael Joe Medwick | Boston Braves | 1945 INDUCTED: 1968
David James Dave Bancroft | Boston Braves | 1924-27, player/manager INDUCTED: 1971
Joseph James Joe Kelley | Boston Beaneaters/Doves | 1891, 1908, manager 1908 INDUCTED: 1971
Richard William Rube Marquard | Boston Braves | 1922-25 INDUCTED: 1971
Warren Edward Spahn | Boston/Milwaukee Braves | 1942, 1946-64 INDUCTED: 1973
Howard Earl Averill | Boston Braves | 1941 INDUCTED: 1975
William Jennings Bryan Billy Herman | Boston Braves | 1946 INDUCTED: 1975
Alfonso Ramon Al Lopez | Boston Bees | 1936-40 INDUCTED: 1977
Edwin Lee Eddie Mathews | Boston/Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves | 1952-66, manager 1972-74 INDUCTED: 1978
Henry Louis Hank Aaron | Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves | 1954-74 INDUCTED: 1982
Enos Bradsher Slaughter | Milwaukee Braves | 1959 INDUCTED: 1985
James Hoyt Wilhelm | Atlanta Braves | 1969-71 INDUCTED: 1985
Ernesto Natali Ernie Lombardi | Boston Braves | 1942 INDUCTED: 1986
Albert Fred Red Schoendienst | Milwaukee Braves | 1957-60 INDUCTED: 1989
Gaylord Jackson Perry | Atlanta Braves | 1981 INDUCTED: 1991
Victor Gazaway Vic Willis | Boston Beaneaters | 1898-1905 INDUCTED: 1995
Philip Henry Phil Niekro | Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves | 1964-83, 1987 INDUCTED: 1997
Orlando Manuel Cepeda | Atlanta Braves | 1969-72 INDUCTED: 1999
Frank Gibson Selee | Boston Beaneaters | manager 1890-1901 INDUCTED: 1999
William Harold Billy Southworth | Boston Braves | 1921-23, manager 1946-49, 1950-51 INDUCTED: 2008
Howard Bruce Sutter | Atlanta Braves | 1985-88 INDUCTED: 2006
James Laurie Deacon White | Boston Red Stockings | 1873-75, 1977 INDUCTED: 2013
Robert Joe Bobby Cox | Atlanta Braves manager | 1978-81, 1990-2010 INDUCTED: 2014
Thomas Michael Tom Glavine Atlanta Braves 1987-2002, 2008 INDUCTED: 2014
Anthony Tony La Russa | Atlanta Braves | 1971 INDUCTED: 2014
Gregory Alan Greg Maddux | Atlanta Braves | 1993-2003 INDUCTED: 2014
Joseph Paul Joe Torre | Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves | 1960-68, manager 1982-84 INDUCTED: 2014
John Andrew Smoltz | Atlanta Braves | 1988-2008 INDUCTED: 2015
Larry Wayne “Chipper” Jones Jr. | Atlanta Braves 1993, 1995-2012 INDUCTED: 2018
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.