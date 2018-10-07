The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Atlanta full of confidence after consecutive shutouts gave them a commanding 2-0 lead over the Braves in their National League Division Series, while the Colorado Rockies hope a change of scenery awakens their bats a little bit, as they’ve managed just two runs in two games against the Milwaukee Brewers.
And they face some daunting history: only three times have teams that trailed 2-0 rallied to win a best-of-five playoff series under the 2-2-1 format.
Atlanta was outscored 9-0 and outhit 10-9 in losing the first two games at Dodger Stadium, where Los Angeles slugged five homers.
Game 3 is tonight at SunTrust Park, with Kevin Gausman expected to take the mound for the Braves. He was 5-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 10 starts after Atlanta acquired him from Baltimore at the July 31 trade deadline in a six-player deal.
The Baby Braves ran into back-to-back dominant pitchers in Hyun-Jin Ryu and Clayton Kershaw in Los Angeles. Atlanta didn’t advance a runner past second base in Game 1 and twice got runners to third in Game 2, but couldn’t score.
“We need to go out there and string some hits together, a couple big innings,” shortstop Charlie Culberson said.
They might be hard-pressed to do that against rookie Walker Buehler, who starts Game 3 for the Dodgers having drawn comparisons to ace Kershaw.
“Obviously, it’s a big spot,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said, “but he continues to kind of surpass all expectations.”
Buehler, a 24-year-old right-hander, last pitched on Monday, allowing one hit in 6 2/3 innings and striking out three in the NL West tiebreaker victory over the Rockies.
“I kind of look at it as like a baby step,” Buehler said about having pitched in a crucial regular-season Game 163. “Obviously, this will be my first playoff game. But 163 has got to be somewhere between a regular game and a playoff game. I’m just kind of going with the same game plan and try and stay under control.”
The Braves closed the regular season with three losses in their last five games, managing just one run in those defeats.
“We’ve got to start scoring some runs and hopefully we can do that in front of our home crowd,” said first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was 1 for 8 with two strikeouts in the first two games.
Braves leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. fared only slightly better, going 2 for 8 with two strikeouts. Center fielder Ender Inciarte went 2 for 6 with two strikeouts, while cleanup hitter Nick Markakis was 1 for 7 with two strikeouts in the two losses.
“This team’s better when we’ve had our backs against the wall,” Inciarte said. “We’ve shocked a lot of people already — we can do it again.”
Colorado hitters missing the mark
Chris Iannetta made contact, all right.
He slammed his bat over his right knee, splitting it in half after a strikeout with the potential tying run at third base in the seventh inning.
Connecting with the ball? Not so much.
It was the same old story for the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of the NL Division Series: Their power-laden lineup couldn’t score runs.
No wonder they’re down 2-0 in the series following a 4-0 loss on Friday at Miller Park. Game 3 is Sunday in Denver, with the Rockies sending German Marquez to the mound against Milwaukee’s Wade Miley.
Facing elimination, maybe the thin mountain air will do Colorado some good.
“You just keep fighting through it and having good at-bats,” manager Bud Black said. “So we’ve got to keep fighting the good fight.”
The Rockies finished among the major league leaders in several offensive categories this year. But they’ve scored just six runs in four games since slugging five homers in a 12-0 victory over Washington on Sunday that left them tied for the NL West lead after 162 games.
They dropped a tiebreaker with the Dodgers for the division title and then squeaked out a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the wild card game before taking their quiet bats to Milwaukee.
Colorado’s three All-Stars — center fielder Charlie Blackmon, third baseman Nolan Arenado and shortstop Trevor Story — are a combined 3 for 23 in the series with two RBIs — both in the ninth inning of Game 1, which the Rockies lost 3-2 in 10 innings.
Take away that rally and it’s a series shutout for Milwaukee. Colorado stranded nine runners in Game 2.
“It’s been a tough past couple days for us offensively, there’s no denying that,” Story said. “We’re going home and we feel confident that we can turn it around.”
Story’s struggles might be the most puzzling. He had seven homers and 18 RBIs against Milwaukee in the regular season.
“The last few games have been a little bit tough. And they’ve been rough for a lot of guys now,” Black said.
The frustration was epitomized by Iannetta’s bat-breaking at-bat .
“I got a slider over the middle of the plate that I thought I was on,” Iannetta explained, “but I was obviously out in front of.”
Another lament for the Rockies’ punchless sluggers: Their pitchers are keeping it close.
Game 2 starter Tyler Anderson allowed just one run on four hits, walking two and striking out five over six innings in his first postseason start.
Reliever Scott Oberg allowed hits to Hernan Perez and Travis Shaw to put runners on first and third to open the seventh. But Oberg fanned the next three hitters to get out of the inning.
The Colorado offense showed a little life again in the ninth when Gerardo Parra had a leadoff single off Jeffress.
Two strikeouts and a harmless bouncer to second later, the game was over
Their season may be over soon if they don’t start hitting in Game 3.
“I feel like we’re going to score every inning,” Anderson said. “Just because we haven’t, it doesn’t leave any doubt in my mind that we’re going to score in the first on Sunday.”
