The Braves’ mascot Blooper

The Braves’ mascot Blooper “rocks out” with Rob York, guitarist with The Gummy Sharks The Braves are seeking more talent for Spring Training.

 SUN PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA

WEST VILLAGES — All the world is a stage, but the Atlanta Braves are wanting to share their piece of it with area residents with talents beyond hitting and pitching.

Cool Today Park will host open auditions this weekend at the Spring Training facility for the Braves.

“Singers, musicians, entertainers of all kinds-do you love performing in front of crowds? Have a unique talent or skill you want to showcase at a 2020 Atlanta Braves Spring Training Game?” officials asked in a news release. “This is your opportunity to perform in front of Braves staff and be considered to perform at a Braves home game at Cool Today Park.”

The open auditions take place from 1-4 p.m. at Cool Today Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, West Villages.

Those interested should arrive at Gate 1 for entry and registration, officials said in a news release.

