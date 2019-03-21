WEST VILLAGES — Outside CoolToday Park will stand small monuments to the retired numbers of Atlanta Braves places.
“There is certainly reason for the Braves to proudly display each of the 10 numbers they have retired to honor the legendary figures who enriched baseball while representing the organization,” the team says on its official website.
Nine of the Atlanta numbers belong to club members who are in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The other is Dale Murphy “who ranks with Hank Aaron and Chipper Jones as the three most widely beloved figures in franchise history,” the website notes.
In numerical order, they are Murphy, No. 3; Bobby Cox, No. 6; Chipper Jones, No. 10; Warren Spahn, No. 21; John Smoltz, No. 29; Greg Maddux, No. 31; Phil Niekro, No. 35; Eddie Mathews, No. 41; Hank Aaron, No. 44 and Tom Glavin, No. 47.
Along with the Braves personnel, one number has been retired throughout baseball — the jersey No. 42 of Jackie Robinson.
• No. 3 — Dale Murphy was the No. 1 draft pick for the Braves in 1974. Between 1980-90, “Murphy averaged just under 30 HRs and just under 90 RBI ... During those 11 years, Murphy won back-to-back league MVP awards in 1982 and 1983, appeared in seven All-Star games, leading all players in votes in 1985, won five Gold Gloves, and appeared in 740 consecutive games from September 26, 1981 through July 8, 1986,” the Braves note. He spent 15 years with the team, eventually retiring in 1993. He holds 13 Braves records, including home runs — 371; RBI — 1,143; hits — 1,901; runs — 1,103 and games -1,926.
• No. 6 — Bobby Cox spent nearly three decades as a Major League manager with 25 of them with the Braves during different time frames. “His 2,504 wins rank fourth all-time and include a franchise-best 2,149 victories with the Braves and 355 with the Toronto Blue Jays. Cox posted an overall career record of 2,504-2001-3 (.556),” the Braves note. “On June 8, 2009, Cox posted his 2,000th Braves victory, making him just the fourth skipper in big-league history to claim 2,000 wins with one team, joining Connie Mack (Athletics), John McGraw (Giants) and Walter Alston (Dodgers).” He helped the Braves win 15 division crowns and one World Championship (1995).
• No. 10 Chipper Jones — a Florida native — seemed to improve with age, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, noting he won his first batting title in 2008 when he was 36. “At the end of his 19 years in the big leagues – all with the Braves – Jones had totaled 2,726 hits, 468 home runs and more walks (1,512) than strikeouts (1,409). He was named to eight All-Star Games and finished in the Top 10 of the NL MVP voting five times,” the Hall of Fame states.
• No. 21 Warren Spahn went into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973. He was contracted with the Braves in 1942 — enlisting in the Army after his first season to serve in World War II. “Spahn returned to the Braves in 1946 and began to pitch his way into the record books, becoming the winningest left-hander in baseball and fifth all-time with 363 total victories,” the Braves note.
• No. 29 John Smoltz came to the Braves when he was only considered a minor league prospect, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame. “Smoltz soon established himself as a workhorse right-handed hurler for a young team on the verge of turning the corner,” the Hall of Fame states. From 1989 to 93, Smoltz averaged 14 wins with a 3.42 ERA, the Hall of Fame notes. “This stretch also included the Braves’ remarkable 1991 campaign, a worst-to-first season in which Atlanta lost an epic seven-game World Series title to the Minnesota Twins. The ’91 Fall Classic is arguably most remembered for Jack Morris’ 10-inning masterpiece in Game 7, shutting out the Braves, 1-0, where Smoltz tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings while earning a no-decision.”
• No. 31 Greg Maddux was considered “the most dominant pitcher in baseball during his 11 seasons with the Braves from 1993 to 2003,” the Braves state. He won four Cy Young Awards in a row between 1992-96 — one with the Cubs and three with the Braves. “His franchise-record 1.56 ERA during the 1994 season was the second-lowest in the Major Leagues since Bob Gibson’s 1.12 mark in 1968, the last year of the elevated pitcher’s mound,” according to the Braves. “Maddux had arguably his finest season in 1995, posting a 19-2 record with a 1.63 ERA while leading the league with 209.2 innings pitched, 10 complete games and three shutouts and helping the Braves win the World Series.” He won 18 Gold Gloves — 10 with Atlanta — and was an All-Star eight times.
• No. 35 Phil Niekro was on the a roster from 1967 through 1983 with 14 straight years of 10 or more wins including three 20-plus win seasons. In 1969, he had 23 wins. He pitched a no-hitter in 1973 and became the oldest man to pitch a shutout when he was 46. He won five Gold Gloves and was an All-Star five times — four times with Atlanta.
• No. 41 Eddie Mathews has the distinction of being the only Brave to place for the franchise when it went from Boston to Milwaukee to Atlanta. “During his Hall of Fame career spanning 17 years, Mathews appeared in three World Series, was a nine-time National League All- Star, and led the majors in home runs in ’53 with 47 and ’59 with 46,” the Braves state. He averaged about 30 home runs per season during his career. He tied Hank Aaron with home runs hit with 47 in one season. Mathews became a coach with the Braves in 1971 and later worked as a manager.
• No. 44 Hank Aaron is “the greatest home run hitter of all time, was elected to Baseball’s Hall of Fame in January of 1982. He missed by nine votes being the first unanimous choice ever in the voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Aaron received 406 of a possible 415 votes for a percentage of .978. Aaron and Frank Robinson were inducted into the Hall of Fame at Cooperstown, N.Y., on August 1, 1982,” the Braves state. “He holds more Major League batting records than any other player in the game’s history. Among his records are... Most Runs Batted In, Lifetime, 2,297; Most Extra-Base Hits, Lifetime, 1,477; Most Total Bases, Lifetime, 6,856; and, of course, Most Home Runs, Lifetime, 755... His most famous home run came in Atlanta on April 8, 1974, when he hit his 715th, breaking Babe Ruth’s seemingly untouchable record. He did it before a sellout crowd of 53,775 at Atlanta Stadium,” according to the team. “During his career, Aaron had a 20-year string of 20 or more home runs... He hit .300 or better in 14 seasons, won the NL home run crown three times and tied for a fourth, led the league in RBI four times and won three Gold Gloves.”
• No. 47 Tom Glavine won more than 300 games in 22 seasons. “But it was his eight innings of one-hit, shutout baseball in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series that accounted for his most-significant victory. The Braves won 1-0 to capture the first championship in Atlanta history, and Glavine was named the series Most Valuable Player,” according to the Braves. “Glavine won 20 or more games each year from 1991 to 1993 and earned the first of his two Cy Young awards in 1991”
• No. 42 Jackie Robinson never played for the Braves, but is honored for his life and has his number retired by all baseball teams in 1997. He was the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball.
From the Baseball Hall of Fame:
“Leading NL batter in 1949. Holds fielding mark for second baseman playing in 150 or more games with .992. Led NL in stolen bases in 1947 and 1949. Most Valuable Player in 1949. Lifetime batting average .311. Joint record holder for most double plays by second baseman, 137 in 1951. Led second baseman in double plays 1949-50-51-52.”
