Firefighters are fighting a brush fire alongside State Road 776 in Englewood East. Deputies have blocked off the Access Road between Brandywine Avenue, above, and Oceanspray Boulevard.

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters are fighting a brush fire alongside State Road 776 in Englewood East.

The fire has charred several wooded lots along the Access Road on the south side of the highway. 

Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies have the Access Road blocked off between Oceanspray Boulevard and Brandywine Avenue, about a mile to the east.  Several sidestreets between Oceanspray and Brandwine are also blocked off.

Charlotte and Englewood firefighters are being aided by officers from the state Division of Forestry who are using tractors to cut breaks in the vegetation.

Fire trucks were sent to the area at about 4 p.m. Friday, and at 5:45 p.m. are still at the scene. They are hindered by gusting winds out of the east and dry conditions.

