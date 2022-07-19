ENGLEWOOD — A 70-year-old man jumped in the pond to try to save Rose Marie Wiegand on Friday night.
According to a 911 call released from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, a man was golfing at Boca Royale on the sixth hole at about 7:40 p.m. when he heard a woman screaming.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office digitally redacted the man's name from a recording of the call.
He rushed into the water and looked for her but couldn't find her, he'd said. He got out and called 911.
While on the phone with the 911 operator, the man was nearly out of breath. He said the woman was across the waterway - in her backyard - trimming the edge of the grass near the seawall and she fell in.
The man said the woman went under the water and drowned. He couldn't find her. He told the operator he couldn't breathe.
On a recording of the 911 call, the man yells for help twice. Then he panted heavily and tried to catch his breath several times during 15 minutes he was on the phone.
"My chest hurts, I think I'm going to have a heart attack," he told the operator he was lying on the ground near the pond. "I think I'm going to pass out. I just can't get a breath. I wish I could have got to her."
The 911 operator asks if he knows what the woman was wearing and her appearance. He said, "no, he was 80 or 90 yards away" from the woman.
The man pants more. The operator says "help is on the way" — for him too.
During the call, another man approaches the caller, who is laying on the ground, and asks how to help him.
The second man takes the cellphone and walks closer to the edge of the water on the golf course side. He tells the 911 operator he sees the body floating in the water.
"I would jump in but there's gators," the man said.
The 911 operator tells him not to jump in.
He said he could see two alligators near the body.
"I can see a gator right in front of me," said the man, adding he could now hear sirens as first responders began to arrive in Boca Royale.
The operator asked him to verify the address. He said he was on the sixth hole of the golf course. Then said he could see the lights from the emergency vehicles.
"I see a third car come in here too, now I see a fourth car, you guys have the troops coming in and that's good, I see a fire truck, a cop car, I am going to flag these guys down," the man said. "I want to see how these guys are going to get here, because it is a canal."
The man starts screaming to the first responders. He tells them the 70-year-old man on the ground needs help and the call ends.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it couldn't release the name of the caller or witness who led first responders to the woman's body.
"The law protects the identity of 911 callers," Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spokesman Doug Johnson said.
This week, the preliminary investigation report from the 12th Judicial District's Medical Examiner's office showed Wiegand, 80, died from the alligator attack.
Wiegand lived on Cayman Isles Boulevard. Her backyard faced the the pond on the sixth hole of the golf course.
A neighbor said she was energetic and loved her plants and St. Augustine style grass. It wasn't uncommon for her to be seen working in her backyard which slopes slightly near the edge of the seawall.
SCSO called The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Trappers removed two alligators from the pond, one was 8-feet, 10-inches long, and the other was 7-feet, 7-inches. Johnson said FWC took over the investigation.
Following Wiegand's death, members of the Boca Wildlife Education Committee told The Daily Sun they had made recommendations to the Master Homeowners Association board to put signs in 10 neighborhoods including near a dog park and areas where there are ponds in Boca Royale, warning residents and guests about alligators.
The committee's proposed signs with an alligator on it and the words, "Florida's State Reptile Present Here - Against the law to feed or harass."
But, the Master Homeowners Association Board, which residents say is controlled by Boca Royale developer Neal Communities, rejected the signs.
After five years of asking for the alligator warning signs, the Master HOA, ultimately approved different signs with a bobcat, sandhill cranes and ducks, saying "Please Drive Safely - Wildlife Friendly Community."
Officials with Neal Communities could not be reached for comment.
A memorial service is planned for Wiegand at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice.
