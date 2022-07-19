Seawall Boca Royale

A seawall runs along the edge of Rose Marie Wiegand’s Boca Royale home in Englewood. She fell into the water and was attacked by alligators.

ENGLEWOOD — A 70-year-old man jumped in the pond to try to save Rose Marie Wiegand on Friday night. 

According to a 911 call released from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, a man was golfing at Boca Royale on the sixth hole at about 7:40 p.m. when he heard a woman screaming.

Boca Royale 911 call


