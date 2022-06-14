PUNTA GORDA — Less than a week after his conviction, Andrew Sheets is again under arrest.
Charlotte County deputies arrested Sheets on Monday, charging him with two counts probation violations.
The arrest came three days after a Charlotte County jury found Sheets, 57, guilty of breaching the peace and disrupting an educational institution.
The original trial centered around an incident where Sheets was protesting outside the Sallie Jones Elementary School campus. He held a sign with pictures of aborted fetuses and was wearing a shirt that read "f--- abortion" while parents were dropping off students.
Witnesses said Sheets got into heated arguments with parents leaving the campus, which led to backed-up traffic and students being late to school. One parent allegedly became so frustrated at Sheets that she attempted to drown out his voice with a bullhorn siren.
During the trial, Sheets' attorney Lee Hollander argued his client never set foot on the school grounds and made no attempt to physically compel parents to remain near him. He also argued the case could have a chilling effect on free speech, echoing his client's avowed advocacy.
Judge Peter Bell withheld adjudication in the case, predicated on Sheets completing 12 months of probation and 100 hours of community service.
The probation also stipulated that Sheets would not be allowed to access firearms and avoid contact with Sallie Jones Elementary School.
According to court documents, Sheets is alleged to have posted a YouTube video on the same day he was sentenced, where he called on others to protest outside Sallie Jones.
“I recommend everybody come down here and go to Sallie Jones School… Just come to Punta Gorda and do your free speech, because it is completely out of control here,” Sheets said in the video.
After probation warrants were issued for Sheets, deputies found him on Pepperdine Street.
Sheets told deputies he had made arrangements to surrender firearms that he owned to a friend. He also told them he had a handgun in his car. Deputies found a pepper ball gun.
Deputies arrested Sheets and took him to Charlotte County Jail. He was held Tuesday afternoon with no bail.
Court documents show Sheets has filed to be considered indigent and is awaiting a court-appointed lawyer.
In the same video, Sheets disparages his former attorney for "ineffective counsel" during the original trial.
Sheets also claimed Bell and the jury were biased against him due to the circumstances of his original arrest, particularly his use of obscene language and additional protests against police.
The Daily Sun reached out to Charlotte County Public Schools regarding the video from Sheets' channel.
Community liaison Mike Riley said that he does not anticipate that the video will inspire much action, but the school district remains vigilant about protecting its students.
"The community loves this school," Riley said Tuesday. "I can’t believe anyone in the community would be interested in doing something like that."
