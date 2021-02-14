A Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.
Deputy Marty Allen thought he was chatting online with a 15-year-old girl over a 10-month period, according to Sheriff Bill Prummell. But the girl was actually a concerned citizen pretending to be a minor on a social media site. This citizen alerted the department's Internal Affairs unit on Feb. 9.
During the course of their chats, the conversation became sexual in nature, Prummell said.
"Allen went so far as to ask if the 15-year-old girl would move in with him at his residence," Prummell said in a video statement on the CCSO Facebook page.
Allen asked the girl to send him photos of herself taking a shower.
An investigation showed many of the conversations happened while Allen was on duty.
Prummell said an arrangement was made for Allen to meet the 15-year-old girl at a designated location. He did show up there and was later arrested.
The investigation is ongoing, but there is no evidence there are other victims, Prummell added.
“Deputy Allen has broken his oath and that sacred trust that is expected as a law enforcement officer," Prummell said, "instead, choosing to prey upon those he swore to serve and protect. This cannot and will not be tolerated.”
