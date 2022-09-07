A conceptual site development graphic provided by Geis Companies of the City Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda. The Ohio-based company has requested a rezoning of the area to develop a mixed-use, commercial and residential, area in the city’s downtown.
Residents clap and cheer during a meeting Aug. 22 after a majority of the Punta Gorda Planning Commission voted against a new City Marketplace development.
SUN PHOTOs BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
PUNTA GORDA - City Marketplace is once again in limbo.
A representative for the project's developer confirmed to The Daily Sun that it has ended its purchase agreement with the city of Punta Gorda for the long-vacant property at Tamiami Trail and West Marion Avenue, citing "economics" and a backlash that "divided a city."
"After a long discussion, Geis Real Estate LLC, decided to terminate its purchase agreement for City Marketplace and withdraw its planned development application from the city of Punta Gorda," Geis Construction design development director Brandon Kline stated in an email.
Kline's email cited the economics and "requested changes" that stopped the concept.
"Geis Companies pursued this property, as it felt the development of the site would revitalize a city, and bring residents together, instead, the proposed development divided a city and its residents, and we felt it best to no longer pursue this project, as it did not match our company’s mission," the email stated.
Geis Real Estate's rezoning request for the 5.6-acre property was slated for Wednesday's City Council agenda, but the Ohio-based company asked that it be pulled Friday. At the time, a representative told the city the company would "be revising the concept plan in response to feedback from the public and City staff and will resubmit a revised application."
However, those plans have since changed, and the company will not move forward with purchasing the property.
Geis proposed a mixed-use project with 30,000 square feet of commercial space and 406 residential units in the heart of the city's downtown, which would require a rezoning of the property from City Center to Planned Development Neighborhood.
But those plans were met with severe backlash from some in Punta Gorda, with critics saying it was too much growth too soon.
The city's planning commission gave a thumbs down to the project last month when the conceptual site plans and rezoning request came before the advisory board for review. The commission only gives recommendations to the City Council and can't cancel a project.
The property's future has been subject to speculation since 2004, when Hurricane Charley wiped out the shopping center that had been there for decades.
