PUNTA GORDA — City Marketplace, the 5.42-acre parcel of land in downtown Punta Gorda, has been "under contract for a couple of months and is now in due diligence," the real estate advisor representing the seller confirmed Friday.
In real estate, the period of time known as due diligence is an opportunity for the buyer-investor to receive full disclosure of the facts and conditions of a potential asset prior to completing a transaction with the seller.
Ashley Bloom, managing director of SVN Florida Commercial Real Estate Advisors who represents the seller, told The Daily Sun the potential buyer "has its roots in southwest Florida but not necessarily in Punta Gorda … yet."
He said the developer has been involved in diverse projects.
Bloom said the selling price listed earlier at $8.4 million is not the offer the developer presented the seller with, but he said he is not at liberty to divulge the selling price at this time.
He said transaction will move forward to a close — if the developer gets the approval of the Punta Gorda City Council after discussing development plans.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said the next phase would be for the developer to have "one-on-one meetings with City Council members" to discuss the project's plans.
She said this is to make sure the city is not "blindsided" by a project.
Then, if there are no roadblocks and City Council approves what the developer plans, the next step would be for the potential buyer to go before the planning commission and City Council for approval.
The progress of City Marketplace, which has been a vacant lot since Hurricane Charley destroyed its strip mall and outlying buildings on Aug. 13, 2004, borders U.S. 41, Marion Avenue, Taylor Street and Retta Esplanade.
It has been the site of festivals and music events, but most of the time it is vacant.
The SVN listing website, svnflorida.com/properties/?propertyId=757788-sale gives complete information about the property and several development options.
The website also reveals the property is under contract.
The possibility that City Marketplace might finally be developed came to light at Friday morning's Tourist Development Council meeting.
Punta Gorda City Councilman Mark Kuharski told the council a developer was looking at the property "next week; it's still in the game."
When pressed further, Kuharski said he was excited there was an interested developer. He said the developer before this one wanted to bring in a specialty market but couldn't find one that was interested.
The developer pulled out when plans fell through.
Kuharski added, "On the heels of that, another developer was looking at it."
He said, "The interest level is high."
Kuharski said he thought that something was going to break, but that he won't believe it "until there's a ribbon-cutting."
It is doubtful this developer, if the project's plans are approved by the city, would entail a specialty market to anchor the development, Kuharski added.
