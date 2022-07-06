PUNTA GORDA — A man who fired off a gun while yelling at boaters on Sunday was "very drunk," according to authorities.
Charlotte County deputies responded to a call around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda.
The caller said Dennis Elwood Fair, 82, was yelling at a group of people on a boat in the canal near Fair's house.
The caller also said Fair was holding a firearm while yelling.
"Shortly thereafter, the caller witnessed (Fair) chamber a round and … heard a gunshot," read the arrest report.
The caller took cover behind a tree, according to the report.
Deputies who arrived on the scene spoke with the boat passengers, who said they were heading to Charlotte Harbor via the canal.
One of the passengers said that as they were passing by Marlin Drive, a man began yelling toward them. He described the man as "violently waving a firearm in several different directions" while shouting obscenities at the boat.
The man, later identified by witnesses as Fair, repeatedly shouted that the canal near his house was a no-wake zone.
According to the report, Fair also said to the witnesses: "Come over here and I'll show you what this will really do."
Shortly after saying that, the witnesses said, Fair fired the weapon.
The witnesses told deputies that they began to change course toward a nearby boat ramp, fearing that Fair would fire again.
Fair was allegedly "very drunk," according to witnesses, to the point of stumbling as he moved.
Deputies spoke with Fair, who provided a statement after being given his Miranda warning. He told deputies that the boat was traveling too fast on the canal.
He said he retrieved his gun and fired a warning shot to get them to slow down.
Fair also admitted to being under the influence of alcohol during the incident, however, he denied waving the firearm.
Fair was charged with one count of using a firearm while under the influence and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The arrest report noted that Fair was "the subject of similar allegations" during an incident in April. The person who complained in the previous case alleged that Fair had shot at him and his brother while they were driving a boat in the canal.
Fair is currently released on $12,500 total bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15.
