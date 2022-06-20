laramore street photo

One person was injured in a shooting on Laramore Avenue in Port Charlotte Sunday morning, but authorities said there was no danger to the public.

PORT CHARLOTTE - The shooting on Laramore Avenue from Sunday morning was an accidental discharge from a juvenile, according to authorities.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the shooting within the 22000 block of Laramore Avenue from Father's Day.

The 21-year-old reported to have been injured in the incident is expected to survive.

“When handling a firearm, you must use extreme caution and always utilize gun safety protocols," Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in a news release. "I’m hopeful the individual will make a full recovery."

Laramore Avenue was temporarily blocked off before being re-opened later on Sunday. CCSO's Major Crimes Unit was part of the response.

Authorities noted that the investigation is ongoing.

