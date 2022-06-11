police lights.jpg

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a Port Charlotte home where gunshots were reported early Saturday.

A caller told the Sheriff's Office at 6:40 a.m. they had heard multiple gunshots coming from a home on Coulton Avenue in Port Charlotte, according to a statement released by the CCSO.

Officers arrived to find one person was injured "and another is believed to be inside the home," the release states.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies did not say whether the injuries were caused by gunfire.

"At this time, deputies are attempting to make contact with the individual believed to be inside," the release states. "This is a very active scene and investigation."

This story will be updated.

