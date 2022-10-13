DS200 Machine

The Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections office uses the ES&S DS200, a paper ballot counter and vote tabulator.

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday to extend early voting in Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties in the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction.

The order, made at the request of elections supervisors in all three counties and Secretary of State Cord Byrd, is intended to ensure voters in the counties most affected by the storm's wrath have adequate access to ballots, according to a news release from the governor's office.


