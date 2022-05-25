PUNTA GORDA - Firefighters are battling a fire at the Dollar General at 5150 Duncan Road in the Cleveland section of Punta Gorda.

Charlotte County Fire/EMS responded shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a "column of smoke" emanating from the store, according to department spokesperson Todd Dunn.

Punta Gorda Fire Department provided assistance.

"The smoke was so thick and the heat so intense they (firefighters) couldn't get in initially," Dunn said.

Crews cut holes in the roof in an attempt to ventilate the building, but the smoke was so heavy they had to pull back and fight the fire defensively, he added.

No injuries were reported.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued an alert on its app that Duncan was closed between Harbor Avenue and Disston Avenue while crews continued to fight the fire.

