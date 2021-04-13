A 28-year-old North Port man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Burnt Store road near the Charlotte/Lee county line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. near the Vincent Avenue intersection. The man was driving a pickup on the inside southbound lane when he veered off the road twice. The pickup overturned and hit a traffic-control sign in the median, a report stated. The driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene. 

Burnt Store was shut down for hours while FHP investigated the wreck.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments