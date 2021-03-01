Northbound lanes of U.S. 41 have been shut down while the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigates what appears to be a fatal crash Monday evening.

The crash involved a motorcycle in front of the Arby's on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle.

Authorities are rerouting northbound traffic onto Murdock Circle and advise motorists to avoid the area for the next several hours.

