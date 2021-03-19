Police lights

A traffic crash involving at least one dead occurred at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Atwater Street around 4 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Veterans will be closed from Cochran Boulevard to Harbor Boulevard for several hours while the FHP investigates and clears the roadway. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

A 23-year-old North Port man was driving his sedan at a high rate of speed on Veterans near Atwater and ran a red light, colliding with an SUV just entering the intersection, according to the FHP. The SUV then crashed into a tree.

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old Port Charlotte man, was killed.

The SUV's 29-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries. The driver of the sedan also was seriously injured. Both were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

FHP said charges are pending the outcome of the crash investigation.

The FHP no longer identifies crash victims because of Marsy's Law.

