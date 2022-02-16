A tornado on Jan. 16 ripped through Gasparilla Mobile Estates destroying some manufactured homes. Some have walked away from them leaving everything behind for the mobile home park owner to legally remove the debris.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied assistance for victims of the tornadoes that touched down in Charlotte and Lee counties Jan. 16.
"Based on our review of all the information available," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, "it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments and voluntary agencies."
The Florida Division of Emergency Management will appeal the decision, the agency announced in a news release Wednesday.
“While we begin the decision appeal process, I want to reassure Floridians that the division is committed to supporting recovery efforts,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “We’ll continue to work with our local and federal partners to provide relief to impacted residents and ensure all types of disaster assistance is made available.”
An EF-1 tornado touched down twice in Englewood, damaging homes in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates and Village of Holiday Lake communities. An E-2 tornado later touched down in Fort Myers.
A state assessment determined 158 homes were destroyed or sustained major damage from the tornadoes in Charlotte and Lee. In Charlotte, there were 12 destroyed structures; 15 with major damage; and 13 with minor damage, according to Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller.
The state news release noted that 84 percent of the victims were elderly people on Social Security. Many of the storm survivors had to stay with neighbors to remain near their damaged homes.
"With a high percentage of both older adults and destroyed homes, there is a risk of decline in this specific population because of displacement and unstable housing," the FDEM release stated. "At the time of the request (for federal aid), power and water was still being restored to impacted areas and many households were unable to have utilities reconnected due to broken pipes."
The press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis grilled FEMA on her Twitter account.
It is DISGUSTING to use federal tax dollars to subsidize illegal aliens, but deny aid to American seniors living on Social Security in Southwest Florida after their homes were destroyed by tornadoes," Christina Pushaw stated in a Tweet. "DISGUSTING. Yes I said it, come at me."
