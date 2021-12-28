A fuel tanker flipped on southbound Interstate 75 at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities shut down all lanes for several hours, but one southbound lane is now open. The crash happened at mile marker 172, between the Toledo Blade Boulevard exit at 179 in North Port and Kings Highway exit 170 in Port Charlotte.
The Charlotte County Department of Health declared the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office as an outbreak location with 34 positive cases reported in August, according to a statement from a department spokesperson.
COURTESTY OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
UPDATE, 9:30 a.m.: After allowing backed up traffic to move past the crash scene, officers have again closed the I-75 to southbound traffic. Vehicles are being diverted off the Interstate at Toledo Blade Boulevard, exit 179.
UPDATE, 8:45 a.m.: One lane of southbound traffic has been reopened on Interstate 75, just north of the Kings Highway exit.
NORTH PORT — An overturned fuel tanker has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 172 in North Port, near the Charlotte County line.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are currently closed at that location.
The crash is between the Toledo Blade exit and the Kings Highway exit in Port Charlotte. Toledo Blade is exit 179, and Kings Highway is exit 170.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Troopers are on scene. Emergency crews are on scene to assess fuel leakage.
