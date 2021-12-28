UPDATE, 9:30 a.m.: After allowing backed up traffic to move past the crash scene, officers have again closed the I-75 to southbound traffic. Vehicles are being diverted off the Interstate at Toledo Blade Boulevard, exit 179.

UPDATE, 8:45 a.m.: One lane of southbound traffic has been reopened on Interstate 75, just north of the Kings Highway exit.

NORTH PORT — An overturned fuel tanker has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 172 in North Port, near the Charlotte County line. 

All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are currently closed at that location.

The crash is between the Toledo Blade exit and the Kings Highway exit in Port Charlotte. Toledo Blade is exit 179, and Kings Highway is exit 170. 

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Troopers are on scene. Emergency crews are on scene to assess fuel leakage.

Please use an alternate southbound route.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments