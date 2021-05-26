U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda has been shut down after a vehicle crash ruptured a gas line at the Acline Road intersection Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Southbound 41 is shut down at Burnt Store Road, and northbound 41 is closed near Taylor Road. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
