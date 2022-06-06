SARASOTA — A convicted murderer, who was awaiting trial for strangling a woman to death at a Sarasota boat ramp, died in the Sarasota County Jail over the weekend, the State Attorney's Office announced Monday.
William Devonshire was charged with killing of Kelliann Ripley, 48, of Sarasota, who was beaten and strangled to death, State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced in an email.
He stated Devonshire, 52, died at 6:38 a.m. Sunday, but did not state the cause of his death.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, stated Devonshire was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital "following a medical event," and he returned to the correctional facility on May 27 where he "was under hospice care with a DNR order," a release states.
"Based on Devonshire's recent medical event, detectives are confident he died from a medical-related illness; however, as always, an official cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner’s Office," the sheriff's release states.
Ripley's body was found Feb. 25, just north of the 10th Street boat ramp off North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. She died of asphyxiation by strangulation, reports show.
SECOND HOMICIDE
Brodski stated that Devonshire was a suspect in a second homicide involving the strangulation death of Vickie Levitch.
Her body was discovered under Whitaker Bayou Bridge along North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota on March 10. The Sarasota Police Department had recently found "new and compelling evidence that Devonshire also murdered Vickie Levitch," Brodski stated.
"The evidence against William Devonshire was overwhelming and included DNA evidence and video surveillance footage that put Devonshire at the scene of both homicides.
"The Sarasota Police Department did an outstanding and tireless investigation, in which Detectives Kim Laster and Maria Llovio interviewed multiple witnesses associated with Ms Ripley and Ms. Levitch, and reviewed countless hours of video footage to insure that the person who committed these horrific crimes was arrested and charged, and held accountable.
"The crimes carried a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole."
Devonshire, who is listed as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 220 pounds, lives on the 1400 block of 10th Street, Sarasota, arrest reports show.
'SOLVED USING SCIENCE'
On March 15, Devonshire voluntarily allowed investigators to swab the inside of his mouth for DNA.
Police arrested Devonshire on March 25 at Pioneer Park, 12th St., Sarasota, on charges of trespassing, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
FDLE then contacted the Sarasota Police Department, saying Devonshire’s DNA was a match to evidence found on Ripley’s body.
“This case was solved using science and technology, but it was also solved thanks to the non-stop dedication and hard work of Sarasota Police officers and detectives,” Troche said.
Devonshire has criminal histories in Florida, including Sarasota County, as well as New Jersey, Maryland, Indiana, Ohio, Delaware, Sarasota Police Department reported. These include charges of assault, aggravated harassment, disorderly contact, battery, burglary and trespassing.
He was charged in 2003 and convicted in 2005 of murder in Delaware.
Devonshire was being held at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office jail without bond.
