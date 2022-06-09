NORTH PORT — The Rev. Patrick Organ, a longtime fixture and parish priest at North Port's San Pedro Catholic Church, has died.
Organ, known as Father Pat, reportedly was on life-support after suffering a heart attack in May. Details of his death weren't available.
North Port Deputy Police Chief Chris Morales made the announcement on social media Thursday.
“Just such a loving man,” said Morales, who was a San Pedro altar boy as a kid had developed a lifelong friendship with the Irish native. “The church is not going to be the same, in my opinion.”
San Pedro parishioners learned in April that Organ would retire June 1. That Sunday message drew gasps, said friend and parishioner Suzanne Willis.
“Everyone stood and applauded him,” she said.
“He’s going to be sorely missed,” Donna Dee, another San Pedro parishioner had said in prepping for Easter Sunday services. “He really is.”
Organ, who had served at San Pedro for more than 30 years, agreed to retire Aug. 1, extending the search period for a replacement. Venice Diocese Bishop Frank Dewane will instead speed that process, a spokesperson said Thursday.
Organ spent decades in Southwest Florida.
“This was not easy for me,” the 77-year-old priest wrote in a church newsletter of his decision to retire.
Organ wrote a long-running series of columns in the North Port Sun called Inspirational Thoughts.
In a 2011 profile in the North Port Sun, before the priesthood God had another plan, he had said.
“I wanted to be a police officer,” he said, sharing the story of his grandmother, a woman with “a deep, deep faith,” and who “half-jokingly … pointed to me and said (to her parish priest), ‘Do you think he’ll ever be a priest?’ (The priest) said, ‘Yeah, he could be.’ When I grew up and heard that story, I didn’t believe it at all.
“But through all my sports, my music and growing up and being part of the world, there was a draw (to the priesthood) that I couldn’t explain. I didn’t want to hear that voice at all, but I guess the Holy Spirit is stronger than me,” he had said.
At one point at age 19, he worked up the courage to tell his girlfriend of his choices.
Organ recently delivered a eulogy for a North Port police officer who had died from suicide.
“There’s confusion, second-guessing and religious anxiety” with such a sudden death, he had said in April remarks about Anthony Cornine, a detective. “Guilt and questions. Chances are he wasn’t thinking too clearly.”
“Suicide is an illness, not a sin,” he had said. “May he now rest in peace.”
Studying for the clergy was a seven-year process, Organ once explained, with his ordination coming on June 13, 1971, at St. Kieran’s in Kilkenny, Ireland.
Afterward he came to Florida, starting at a parish in Lake Worth, then in Miami, Coral Springs, Hollywood and Marco Island. He served at St. Charles Borromeo in Port Charlotte and was named pastor of Pine Island church before coming to San Pedro. Details on family were unavailable. And funeral arrangements were pending.
Eddie DeJesus was North Port police chaplain when a city police officer, Dennis Gothier, died while on duty.
“Father Pat was so awesome to work with,” DeJesus said. “So gracious to open San Pedro, provide refreshments for grieving officers and their families. He will be so deeply missed.”
In his 31 years in North Port, all of which Suzanne Willis observed as a volunteer or from her pew in San Pedro, Organ ended his homily with a funny and inspirational story, she said.
“Great sense of humor,” she said of the only priest many at San Pedro had ever known. “People always leaving the church smiling.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
