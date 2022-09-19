Shahzad Nazir Sayed Sr.
PUNTA GORDA - A Punta Gorda man pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, according to the State Attorney Office.
Shahzad Nazir Sayed, 28, was supposed to be watching two children — a 19-month-old and a toddler — on the morning of Oct. 3, 2020, while their mother was at work, authorities said.
After she left, Sayed, who had reportedly been up late the night before smoking marijuana and playing video games, went back to bed, leaving the children unattended.
Police say that video footage found inside the home revealed that the children were able to open doors which led to the outside pool area, where the 19-month-old baby ended up in the pool.
The baby was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive.
Video footage also revealed that drug transactions took place in the presence of both of his children, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
A camera set up inside the home reportedly shows the father packing and weighing out narcotics while the two children were there.
Sayed pleaded guilty in open court, foregoing his right to a jury trial.
Sayed's sentence will be followed by five years of probation. The first two years will be community control.
Assistant State Attorneys Jennifer Garczewski and Jill Kuykendall prosecuted the case.
