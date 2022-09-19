Shahzad Nazir Sayed Sr.

Shahzad Nazir Sayed Sr.

 PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PUNTA GORDA - A Punta Gorda man pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, according to the State Attorney Office.

Shahzad Nazir Sayed, 28, was supposed to be watching two children — a 19-month-old and a toddler — on the morning of Oct. 3, 2020, while their mother was at work, authorities said.


