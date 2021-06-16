Authorities have arrested the mother of a 17-year-old Englewood teen who last week was charged in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend in March.
Lori Lynn Wik was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for knowingly and willfully permitting her juvenile son, Hayden Wik, to unlawfully possess a firearm, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened March 31 on Euler Avenue in Englewood. Autumn Higgs, 16, was fatally shot.
Hayden Wik was arrested June 8 on charges of manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.
This is a developing story.
