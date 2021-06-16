11041 Euler Avenue (copy)

The house on Euler Avenue in Englewood East was a crime scene in April when 16-year-old Autumn Higgs was shot and killed. Hayden Jeffrey Wik, 17, of Englewood, was arrested June 9 and is faces manslaughter charges. The home is now vacant. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of his mother, Lori Lynn Wik, on a warrant for knowingly and willfully permitting her juvenile son to unlawfully possess a firearm.

 FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Authorities have arrested the mother of a 17-year-old Englewood teen who last week was charged in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend in March.

Lori Lynn Wik was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for knowingly and willfully permitting her juvenile son, Hayden Wik, to unlawfully possess a firearm, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened March 31 on Euler Avenue in Englewood. Autumn Higgs, 16, was fatally shot.

Hayden Wik was arrested June 8 on charges of manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

This is a developing story.

