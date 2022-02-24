FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

Authorities are at the scene of a motorhome engulfed in flames on southbound I-75 at mile marker 151, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

"The southbound travel lanes will be reopened once safe to do so," said FHP spokesperson Greg Bueno.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

