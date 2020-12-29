NORTH PORT — Police charged a North Port man with manslaughter, accusing him of selling a woman the drugs that caused her to die of an overdose.
Michael Felix Stankus, 47, of the 4100 block of Cromey Road, remained in the Sarasota County Jail on the charge Tuesday, according to North Port Police records. Detectives arrested Stankus on Monday, reports show.
"A lengthy investigation revealed that in June of 2019 Stankus sold a number of drugs which resulted in the death of a 59-year-old female North Port resident," wrote North Port city spokesman Joshua Taylor in a press release. The victim was identified as Leslie Treworgy.
"The investigation revealed Stankus and the deceased exchanged messages to buy and sell the drugs, with each other, immediately prior to the woman’s overdose death. An autopsy and toxicology report revealed her cause of death was an overdose of the drugs diazepam, hydromorphone, and cocaine."
An undercover detective also bought fentanyl from Stankus recently, which resulted in charges for selling a controlled substance.
"If you sell drugs in North Port and someone dies as a result of overdosing on those drugs, we will do everything within the law to hold you responsible," says North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “Don’t bring these deadly drugs to our City which heighten the risk to those vulnerable to addiction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.