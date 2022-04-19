ENGLEWOOD — Easter evening proved a bit more exciting for Lock 'N Key restaurant than would be expected.
Responding to a call at 11:23 p.m. Sunday, Englewood Area Fire Control District firefighters arrived on Manasota Key to find a large pickup had slammed into the front of the recently renovated restaurant and smashed through the front wall.
Fortunately, no one was injured, including the driver, the fire report stated.
The front of the popular beachfront restaurant was another story.
A Charlotte County building inspector was called, inspected the building and determined the building did not sustain serious structural damage, the Englewood fire report stated.
However, the truck broke through the building's front-porch railing, and crashed through the outside wall and window, leaving a wide-open hole.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the incident was still under investigation and no details were available Tuesday. Crash reports aren't public record for 60 days, the Sheriff's Office states on its website.
A crew from Truex Preferred Construction — the contractor that oversaw the six-month renovation of the restaurant — began repairs immediately Monday morning and continued Tuesday.
Bill Truex said wooden posts along an outdoor walkway on that side of the building had to be replaced.
Even with the repairs, Lock 'N Key owners Sue and Rocket Atamanchuk were able to serve their restaurant patrons uninterrupted Monday and Tuesday. The Atamanchuks could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.