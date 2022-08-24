WILLS

Robert Woodrow Wills

PUNTA GORDA - A Punta Gorda man has been charged with sharing child pornography over the internet.

Robert Woodrow Wills, 65, faces charges of compiling or transmitting computer pornography involving a minor; possession of 10 or more certain images of child pornography, a second-degree felony; and possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments