PUNTA GORDA - A Punta Gorda man has been charged with sharing child pornography over the internet.
Robert Woodrow Wills, 65, faces charges of compiling or transmitting computer pornography involving a minor; possession of 10 or more certain images of child pornography, a second-degree felony; and possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.
Wills was arrested as part of an investigation into the sharing of child pornography online conducted jointly by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force between March 5 and July 25, according to a news release.
The investigation found an IP address in Charlotte County that directly shared more than 500 images of child pornography over the internet.
The IP address belonged to an apartment on the 28000 block of Chinquapin Drive, where investigators served a federal search warrant and seized "numerous electronic devices," according to a CCSO blog post.
Forensic analysis recovered evidence on four hard drives.
Wills, the apartment's occupant, was arrested Wednesday.
“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI remain relentless in its mission to find, arrest and prosecute any individual who preys on our children," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the news release. "Whether this is done in person, or virtually, law enforcement has the tools and capabilities to uncover these crimes, locate these criminals and bring them to justice.”
