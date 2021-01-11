Punta Gorda Middle School has been evacuated after a student reportedly joked to a teacher about bringing a bomb to school Monday morning.
After the student made the comment, police were contacted and students were evacuated, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
"Out of an abundance of caution, they've evacuated the school," said Lieutenant Dylan Renz. "They're doing a sweep to make sure there's nothing in the school that's dangerous."
All the students are outside at this time and nobody is in danger, according to Renz.
"Law enforcement has stepped in and are at the school," said Charlotte County Public Schools spokesman Mike Riley. "We stand down and this is in their hands at this time."
Portions of the roadway surrounding the school have been closed. PGPD asks motorists to avoid the area until the search has been completed.
Charlotte High School and Sallie Jones Elementary School are on a "soft" lock down, which means that they are still conducting business, but nobody is allowed to enter the campus until the lock down is lifted.
This is standard procedure when there is an incident at any of the schools, Renz said.
Check yoursun.com for further updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.