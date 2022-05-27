Police lights

PUNTA GORDA — A 50-year-old man died from injuries sustained in crash along Interstate 75 crash Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol crash report stated a truck-tractor was northbound on I-75 around 7 a.m. Friday, north of Jones Loop Road.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and the truck veered across road, onto the shoulder, then struck the guardrail.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, according to FHP.

The man was listed as a Punta Gorda resident in the report. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Next of kin have been notified.

